Robots are not just assisting people in their mundane daily tasks, their roles have expanded into decision-making as well.

The survey found that 73 per cent of business leaders in the UAE would prefer a robot to make their decisions, because 80 per cent of them have suffered from decision distress – regretting, feeling guilty about, or questioning a decision they made in the past year. According to a survey released by Oracle, people in the UAE are overwhelmed by the amount of data and this is damaging trust, making decisions much more complicated, and negatively impacting their quality of life.

More than half – 58 per cent – of the business leaders in the UAE claim that the sheer volume of data and their lack of trust in data has stopped them from making any decision, said the survey 'The Decision Dilemma'.

The global study covered responses from 1,000 people in the UAE – 500 business leaders and a similar number from the general workforce.

It found that people in the UAE are struggling to make decisions in their personal and professional lives at a time when they are being forced to make more decisions than ever before.

What UAE says

“People are drowning in data. This study highlights how the overwhelming amount of inputs a person gets in their average day -- internet searches, news alerts, unsolicited comments from friends -- frequently add up to more information than the brain is configured to handle. People are tempted to throw out the confusing, and sometimes conflicting, data and just do what feels right. But this can be a big mistake,” said Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, data scientist and author of Everybody Lies and Don’t Trust Your Gut.

“As businesses expand to serve new customers in new ways, the number of data inputs they need to get the full picture expands too. Business leaders that make critical decisions about how to manage their companies ignore that data at their own risk,” said TK Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics.

“The hesitancy, distrust, and lack of understanding of data shown by this study indicate that many people and organisations need to rethink their approach to data and decision-making,” said Anand.

