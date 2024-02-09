DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – successfully concluded its most recent Made for Trade Live tour of the US, hosting events in New York, Brooklyn and Washington DC as it continues to build on growing US-UAE bilateral trade and investments.

In 2023, DMCC saw a rise of over 10 percent in American companies joining its international business district, taking total American membership to 679 – about 45 percent of the 1,500 American businesses in the UAE.

DMCC sees further opportunity for American businesses in Dubai after the success of the latest Economic Policy Dialogue held between the US and UAE, which highlighted ambitions to strengthen trade and investment ties in key sectors within the digital economy.

The events saw 100 American executives attendees. Speakers and delegates advised on the opportunities on offer to American businesses in expanding through the Middle East, with DMCC playing a central role in connecting them to some of the world’s fastest growing markets via Dubai.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said, “With a rise of 10 percent year-on-year, the US continues to be a major source of foreign investment to DMCC, and we are proud to be the business hub of choice for US firms in the region. Last year was our second most successful on record from a growth perspective, with over 60 American companies joining a global intake of almost 2,700. This high level of interest is reflective of the major infrastructural investments we have made in our district, not least the opening of Uptown Tower, as we continue to expand and build the next suite of Grade A office space to cater for the waves of international business coming to Dubai.”

The three events were hosted in partnership with the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington DC, the DC Chamber of Commerce, Airtifae Global Services, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce.