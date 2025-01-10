MUSCAT: Under the slogan “Oman Celebrates”, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, in partnership with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and various government and private entities, has launched the Discounts and Promotions Festival. The festival, running from January 11 to February 11, 2025, aims to invigorate purchasing power and stimulate the national economy, coinciding with the celebrations marking the fifth anniversary of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s accession to power.

The festival seeks to revitalise economic activity by offering discounts of up to 50 per cent in malls and major retail outlets, and 30% in other establishments. It aims to enhance shopping activity, encourage local consumption, and engage all segments of society, including citizens and residents. The initiative also presents exceptional opportunities for businesses to increase sales and attract a wider consumer base.

During the launch ceremony, Shaikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, OCCI Chairman, underlined that this festival represents a true model of collaboration between the public and private sectors. He noted its contribution to bolstering the competitiveness of Oman’s business environment while delivering tangible economic benefits across various sectors. Strengthening purchasing power, he added, would significantly enhance commercial activity, cementing the private sector’s pivotal role as a cornerstone of economic development.

Nusra bint Sultan al Habsiya, Director-General of Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, highlighted that the festival is instrumental in energising economic activity across Oman’s governorates. It provides a supportive platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), encouraging them to offer their products and services at competitive prices, thereby fostering sustainable economic development at the regional level.

The festival boasts a range of activities designed to enrich the shopping experience, including daily prizes of up to 30 rewards for consumers, alongside exclusive offers from shopping malls and retail outlets. It provides shoppers with access to discounted products and services, promoting a culture of saving while bolstering purchasing power.

Jumaa bin Khalfan Al-Faliti, Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Oman Arab Bank, noted that the collaboration with Visa aims to deliver cutting-edge digital payment solutions. These innovations streamline purchasing processes and encourage higher consumption, ultimately contributing to improved economic performance and increased business efficiency.

The Discounts and Promotions Festival forms part of national efforts to strengthen the local economy and attract investments in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. It offers a platform to reinforce partnerships across various economic sectors, driving sustainable development while elevating Oman’s stature as a leading economic and tourism destination.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).