Digital transformation has become a primary driver of economic and social change worldwide, and the Sultanate of Oman is no exception. Amid rapid technological and digital advancements, digital entrepreneurship has gained importance as a fundamental tool to support economic growth and achieve diversification, aligning with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040. This vision provides a clear framework for leveraging digital innovation and modern technologies to achieve sustainable economic progress that matches scientific developments and needs.

Oman offers a golden opportunity for digital entrepreneurship, according to both domestic and foreign investors, due to multiple factors including a supportive environment with advanced digital infrastructure and government policies that encourage technological and digital innovation. Global indicators affirm this; in 2024, Oman rose nine places to stand 41st globally in e-government index and climbed 26 places to 22nd in the telecommunications infrastructure index. Additionally, Oman was classified among the top countries most prepared in cybersecurity that same year.

This technical and digital excellence is attributed to the visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who has given special attention to digital development and support for innovative projects. This is reflected in the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, which adopted several national digital goals, including supporting digital innovation and linking it to economic projects. The Omani government has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing the digital economy through infrastructure projects like expanding communication networks and providing high-speed Internet nationwide. This investment lays a foundation upon which digital entrepreneurs can develop projects that will boost the national economy and enhance global competitiveness.

Oman has launched several initiatives to support digital entrepreneurship, such as the "Ithraa" programme and funding programmes for small and medium enterprises, aiming to provide necessary resources for entrepreneurs to start and develop their projects. The Oman Technology Fund aims to support technological innovation, particularly modern digital technologies, through training and financing programmes for emerging digital projects and funding digital-oriented start-ups, reflecting a serious commitment to achieving a diverse and robust digital economy.

One of the most significant opportunities for digital entrepreneurs in Oman is the shift towards a green economy and sustainable development, aligning with global trends. Digital tools and solutions effectively enhance the sustainability and development of sectors like renewable energy, water and agricultural resource management, and advanced industries. With increasing societal awareness in Oman about the importance of digital interaction and economic sustainability, there are substantial opportunities for emerging national digital companies to contribute to this sustainability, mirroring advanced industrial countries that rely on start-ups in sustaining their economies, especially in technology sectors.

Despite these promising opportunities, challenges remain that entrepreneurs must overcome to successfully advance their digital projects. Among these challenges is the lack of advanced technical skills required by the labour market; a gap persists between education outputs and the needs of digital companies. Many entrepreneurs face difficulties finding national talents capable of supporting and developing technological innovations, limiting their ability to grow and compete globally. Addressing this challenge may involve reshaping educational curricula at all levels to keep pace with technological advancements and focusing on increasing national enrolment in university technical and digital programmes.

Another challenge is funding. While the government plays a role in providing support, accessing adequate funding remains a hurdle for digital entrepreneurs, especially in the early stages. Digital projects often require significant investments in research and development, making funding a primary obstacle. Proposed solutions include opening more avenues for support and funding through private sector institutions and venture capital investors, encouraging investment in these national projects.

These solutions require high levels of digital literacy and awareness of entrepreneurship across all societal levels, including investors, operators and consumers. Encouraging youth to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship necessitates radical transformations in the educational system to develop curricula that enhance critical and technical thinking skills and promote innovation. Additional support can be provided by creating nurturing environments for entrepreneurs through increasing digital business accelerators and incubators, establishing investment funds focused on emerging digital companies, and offering technical and financial support and strategic advice, similar to programmes like Ithraa and the Oman Technology Fund.

Externally, major global technology companies play a significant role from which Oman's digital entrepreneurship projects can benefit through direct interaction and partnerships. Omani entrepreneurs can develop their ideas and enhance their competitiveness by collaborating with large international digital companies. Government channels can negotiate expanded partnership agreements with other countries to facilitate Omani start-ups' access to regional and international markets. Additional support can also be provided to emerging national digital projects by granting them priority in contracts for implementing digital projects in both the government and private sectors, ensuring their continuity and development.

