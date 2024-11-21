Damac Properties, UAE’s leading property developer has announced the launch of its third and largest master community - Damac Islands - unveiled this year and the sixth in its portfolio of master development projects.

Nestled in the heart of Dubailand, Damac Islands offers a unique opportunity to live in a tropical-inspired haven that combines luxury living with the natural paradise of island life, said Damac in a statement.

It takes inspiration from some of the world’s most sought-after island destinations, and will feature six clusters including the Maldives, Bora Bora, Seychelles, Hawaii, Bali, and Fiji.

Masterfully blending the relaxed island aesthetic with modern splendour, the community aims at creating an oasis where indoor luxury will be harmonised with outdoor paradise, allowing residents to experience both worlds without leaving Dubai, stated the developer.

This meticulously designed community is slated to be the perfect escape from the bustling city, providing residents with tranquility, rejuvenation, and connection within a peaceful and intimate setting, said Hussain Sajwani, the Founder and Chairman of Damac Properties, at the project unveiling held at Coca-Cola Arena.

The launch ceremony was also attended by Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, Damac Properties and other senior executives from Damac who headlined the press and partner event.

Damac Islands was unveiled after a meticulously planned month-long campaign that included a special teasing campaign, ‘Damac Air’, where global audiences had an opportunity to win air tickets to their favourite travel destinations.

As part of its marketing efforts and to connect with customers, Damac also roped in globally acclaimed celebrities and influencers for the launch, including Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with actors Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, acclaimed two times boxing champion Amir Khan, English professional football coach John Terry and Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim.

Sajwani stated that for him Damac Islands represented much more than a development; it was an invitation to experience an entirely new way of living that brings together luxury and wellness.

"This project embodies our vision of creating spaces where residents can find both escape and connection—an oasis that feels exclusive and warm. Damac Islands is a landmark of our commitment to innovation and our belief in Dubai as the ultimate destination for transformative, world-class living,” remarked Sajwani.

"An Island State of Mind" sets the tone for the Damac Islands experience, with amenities that elevate day-to-day life to a blissful retreat. From serene lagoons and cascading waterfalls to lush jungle rivers and an exclusive Aqua Dome with indoor aquatic activities, every element has been crafted to evoke the serenity of island living," he noted.

"Signature features include a hot springs spa, jungle swings, a bird park, and a mini-golf island, ensuring every resident finds an escape within this exclusive community," he added.

Residents will also be able to enjoy gondola-style paddle boat rides, relax in hammock-laden tours across crystal-clear lagoons, rejuvenate in a hot spring natural spa, or unwind at unique dining venues overlooking turquoise waters.

A wedding venue, a tortoise garden, a fresh fruit market and an exclusive Residents Clubhouse will also add to the charm of this sanctuary, making Damac Islands a perfect blend of leisure, luxury, and natural beauty.

Damac Islands will offer a range of luxury villas and trendy townhouses, each designed with spacious layouts and breathtaking views.

Property options include luxury villas starting at AED6.3 million for 6-bedroom layouts and AED18.5 million for 7-bedroom layouts. Its townhouses category will include units selling for AED2.25 million for 4-bedroom units and AED3.1 million for 5-bedroom units, said the Dubai developer.

Damac is offering an attractive 75/25 payment plan, with 75% payable during construction and 25% upon completion, making Damac Islands a compelling choice for families and investors seeking lifetime value in one of Dubai’s most promising master communities, it added.

