RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made on Wednesday a phone call with the US President-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on winning the presidential elections.



During the call, the Crown Prince expressed Saudi Arabia's aspiration to strengthen the historical and strategic relations between the two countries. He wished progress and prosperity to the friendly American people under Trump's leadership.



For his part, Trump expressed his thanks and appreciation of the Crown Prince for his congratulations and his warm feelings towards the American people.



Earlier on the day, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have sent cables of congratulations to Donald Trump on the occasion of winning the US presidential election.

