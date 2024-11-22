Doha: Qatar and Colombia have witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on economic, commercial, and technical cooperation, which will facilitate joint initiatives and promote exchange visits between business leaders and chambers of commerce.

Qatar and Colombia have issued a joint statement on the occasion of the official visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Colombia.

The statement reads as follows:

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency Gustavo Petro, President of the Republic of Colombia, held bilateral discussions on November 20, 2024, at the Narino Palace in Bogota.

The leaders, joined by high-level ministers including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Transport, Energy and Communications, reaffirmed the strength of the Qatar-Colombia partnership and their shared commitment to expand cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

Qatar welcomed Colombia’s announcement to establish an embassy in Doha, marking a significant advancement in diplomatic relations.

Both sides witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on economic, commercial, and technical cooperation, which will facilitate joint initiatives and promote exchange visits between business leaders and chambers of commerce.

The two governments signed additional memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in tourism, ports, sports, and news exchange to strengthen bilateral engagement across various sectors. Colombia expressed interest in developing initiatives to support health and education, particularly in remote areas and conflict-affected regions.

Both sides agreed to advance discussions toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Colombia presented a roadmap for negotiations, building on discussions held during COP 28 in Dubai in December 2023. To strengthen trade and investment ties, both countries agreed to establish a dialogue between Colombia’s National Tax and Customs Authority (DIAN) and its Qatari counterpart to enhance cooperation in taxation and customs matters.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on regional developments, focusing on efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability. Both nations emphasized the importance of achieving a permanent and sustainable cessation of hostilities, upholding international law and international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians in armed conflicts, securing the release of hostages, and alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Colombia commended Qatar’s diplomatic role in promoting regional peace and stability, including its mediation efforts. Qatar appreciated Colombia’s steadfast support for a two-state solution and its opposition to illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Qatar and Colombia expressed satisfaction with the concrete outcomes of this visit and reaffirmed their commitment to expand bilateral cooperation. Both countries pledged to maintain regular consultations on bilateral and regional issues while working together to address global challenges.

