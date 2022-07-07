RIYADH — The increase in support for beneficiaries in the Citizen's Account Program has reached 73% compared to previous payments, Director General of Communications for the Citizen's Account Program Abdullah Al-Hajri stated.



Al-Hajri confirmed that the total support for the July payment after the additional support amounted to more than SR3.1 billion.



It is noteworthy that the Citizen Account Program has deposited the July support allowance for beneficiaries whose applications had been completed and who meet the eligibility criteria in the 56th installment.



The allocation for this month was deposited after implementing new regulations issued under the directive of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman to reopen registration in the Citizen Account Program and to provide additional support to beneficiaries in the amount of a total of SR8 billion until the end of the current fiscal year 2022 AD.



Al-Hajri confirmed that the number of beneficiaries who meet the eligibility criteria in this batch has reached about 10.2 million. While the total compensation paid retroactively for the previous payment amounted to approximately SR25 million.



He said that the total amount that the citizen's account program has paid to the beneficiaries since its inception has reached more than SR123 billion, including SR1 billion and 70 million as compensation for previous payments.



About 76% of the beneficiaries have received support in this installment, Al-Hajri said, while he pointed out that the average support for one family amounted to SR1,919, compared to the average support for the previous batch, which amounted to SR1,067 at the time.



The number of heads of families reached about 1.9 million, constituting 94%, while the number of the family members reached 8.1 million beneficiaries.



The number of independents who met the eligibility criteria reached more than 116,000 beneficiaries, constituting 6% of the total main beneficiaries.



More than 80% of the total independents received the full entitlement, which amounted to SR720, compared to the previous payment of SR417, Al-Hajri confirmed.



Al-Hajri called on citizens seeking to register in the citizen’s account to apply through the e-portal via the link ca.gov.sa.



He also indicated that the eligibility and entitlement of applicants would be studied in the citizen's account whose applications were completed before July 16 for the August 2022 batch.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).