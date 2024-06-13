ABU DHABI: The balance sheet of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) hit a record AED771.23 billion by the end of March 2024, a YoY growth of 30% from approximately AED594.12 billion in March 2023, as per a CBUAE report released today.

On a monthly basis, the apex bank's balance sheet increased by 3.2 percent, or AED23.6 billion, from AED747.62 billion in February 2024.

According to the statistics, allocations of the Central Bank's balance sheet assets included AED359.04 billion for cash and bank balances in February, approximately AED216.21 billion in investments, AED158.46 billion in deposits, AED1.73 billion in loans and advances, and AED35.79 billion in other assets.

On the liabilities and capital side, the balance sheet comprised AED322.9 billion for current and deposit accounts, around AED264.12 billion for treasury bills and Islamic certificates of deposit, AED146.85 billion for issued banknotes and coins, AED26.2 billion for capital and reserves, and AED11.12 billion for other liabilities.



