Bayut and dubizzle, the UAE’s leading property portals under Dubizzle Group, have entered into a agreement with Prypco Mortgage, the home financing vertical of Prypco, the leading PropTech platform in the region, to enhance access to innovative property financing solutions for homebuyers across the UAE.

This strategic partnership aims to create a seamless, tech-driven experience for property seekers by integrating Prypco’s innovative home finance solutions directly within Bayut and dubizzle’s advanced PropTech ecosystem, said a statement from Prypco.

Through this collaboration, users will gain access to a bespoke mortgage calculator that provides instant, personalized repayment estimates on every property listing, empowering buyers with greater transparency and convenience throughout their home-buying journey, it stated.

As part of the MoU, Prypco will serve as the exclusive online home finance partner on Bayut and dubizzle, ensuring a fully branded experience that connects active buyers with tailored finance options.

The agreement was signed by Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of Prypco, and Haider Khan, the CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and CEO of Dubizzle Group Mena, at the Bayut & dubizzle headquarters in Dubai Design District in the presence of senior executives and partners, thus marking an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between technology and financial innovation in the UAE’s real estate sector.

On the partnership, Khan said: "At Bayut and dubizzle, we believe that the future of real estate lies in using technology to solve challenges faced by all stakeholders and help unlock further value in one of the most prized asset classes in human history."

"Our partnership with Prypco embodies a shared vision to drive innovation and accelerate digital transformation within the industry. Together, we look forward to shaping a smarter, more connected property landscape — one that empowers consumers, strengthens our partners and contributes to building a progressive, future-ready real estate sector in the UAE," he added.

