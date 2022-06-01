Bahrain - His Majesty King Hamad yesterday issued a royal decree restructuring the Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry.

Under the decree, the Electricity and Water Affairs Minister shall be responsible for the Director General of Energy Efficiency (with the rank of assistant under-secretary), who shall oversee both the Directorate of Energy Efficiency and Central Cooling and the Directorate of Renewable Energy and Research.

The King issued another decree restructuring the Higher Education Council (HEC) General Secretariat.

The HEC Secretary General (with the rank of under-secretary) is responsible for the Assistant Secretary General (with the rank of assistant under-secretary), who shall oversee the Directorate of Research and Policies, the Directorate of Academic Services and the Directorate of Accreditation and Licensing.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).