Bahrain has attracted about $15.60 billion since the first edition of the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum in 2019.

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Finance and National Economy, announced the remarks during his speech during the second edition, which kicked off on 3 November 2024 hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB).

Al Khalifa added that during 2023, the Kingdom attracted around $6.80 billion of these investments.

He underlined that the forum aims to be a vital hub for more cooperation and partnerships in the Gulf region, stressing that the Arab region gives the highest return on investments.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of the Gulf countries currently hit about $2.30 trillion, with Saudi Arabia accounting for more than 50% of it, followed by the UAE, which accounts for 25% of it.

The minister noted that the region's GDP is expected to grow and stand at $6 trillion by 2050.

Mumtalakat Company, affiliated with the Bahraini sovereign fund, focuses on investing in the Kingdom and the Gulf countries amid strong economic growth.

The two-day event addresses global challenges and trends under the theme ‘Investing in a Rapidly Transforming Region’.

