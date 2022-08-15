CAIRO - Bahrain has posted a budget surplus of 33 million dinars ($88 million) in the first half of 2022 from a deficit of 520 million a year earlier, the country's Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The data also showed total public revenues at 1.698 billion dinars, up 52% year-on-year, while total expenditure stood at 1.665 billion dinars in the first six months, an annual increase of 2%.

Earlier this year, Bahrain has expected a significantly narrower budget deficit for the first half of 2022 due to high oil prices.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Toby Chopra)