The Cabinet praised ministries which implemented the recommendations in the National Audit Office’s (NAO) report.

It also directed government entities with observations in the NAO Annual Report for 2023-2024 to implement the recommendations.

The Cabinet noted the NAO’s role in fostering co-operation with government agencies to achieve the kingdom’s aspirations as Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday.

The Cabinet extended its congratulations to the King and HRH Prince Salman on McLaren winning the Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship for the first time in 26 years, following their victory at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

The Cabinet affirmed that this constituted a significant achievement for the kingdom, elevating its standing in sports to an international level.

The Cabinet extended its congratulations to His Majesty and HRH Prince Salman on Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) receiving first place in the first GCC Military Shooting Championship, commending the military sport’s accomplishment.

The Cabinet commended the excellent organisation of the IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain 2024, held under the patronage of HRH Prince Salman, noting the efforts of the King’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in enhancing the kingdom’s international sports position.

On the occasion of Bahrain Police Day, the Cabinet thanked the Interior Ministry’s personnel for their vital role in promoting security and preserving national accomplishments.

The Cabinet discussed several memorandums during the meeting, approving the following:

A memorandum submitted by the Foreign Minister regarding the Strategic Partnership Framework for Sustainable Development between Bahrain and the United Nations for the years 2025-2029.

A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding a proposal to add a new commercial activity concerning consulting services.

A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding a draft decree to amend several provisions and establish the National Space Science Agency.

A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs regarding a draft resolution amending the table attached to the resolution on the services provided by the General Directorate of Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs.

A memorandum submitted by the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs on the memorandum of understanding between public hospitals and the Egypt Healthcare Authority.

A memorandum submitted by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister regarding the acquisition of several properties for public benefit and urban development.

In addition, the Cabinet noted the following ministerial reports:

Outcomes of the visit to the Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre in the United kingdom.

Outcomes of Bahrain’s participation in the annual retreat of the Human Rights Council.

Outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the Cairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response in Gaza

Outcomes of Bahrain’s participation in the Zakat, Tax and Customs Conference.

Outcomes of Bahrain’s participation in the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and the One Water Summit.

Outcomes of the kingdom’s participation in the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity and the 39th Meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity.

Outcomes of Bahrain’s participation in the CII Partnership Summit 2024.

