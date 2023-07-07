Bahraini transport officials met senior officials from GCC Railways Authority and discussed the key developments on the railway line which will first link Bahrain and Saudi Arabia via King Hamad Causeway and then connect to the GCC network, reported BNA.

On arrival, Hussein Ali Yaqoub, Assistant Undersecretary of Land Transportation at the Ministry of Transportation & Telecommunications, received the GCC Railways Authority delegation led by Nasser Hamad Al Qahtani and Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Samaani.

The assistant undersecretary commended the authority's role in the development of the railway sector in the GCC and coordinating among the member states regarding the railway project.

The meeting reviewed the developments of the transitional phase of the King Hamad Causeway project, developments in preparing the railway track on the Bahraini side and the King Hamad International Station in Al Ramli.

The meeting with the high-level GCC delegation also discussed details of engineering designs and meeting points between the two kingdoms, said the BNA report.

The GCC Railways Authority, established in 2022, is mandated with shaping the general policy for the Gulf railway network and co-ordinate among the member states to follow up on the implementation and operation of the railway project.

