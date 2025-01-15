Bahrain - An urgent debate on the rising costs of building materials, availability issues and the subsequent impact on housing and development projects will be held in Parliament over the upcoming sessions.

MPs unanimously approved the proposal by 10 MPs, led by foreign affairs, defence and national security committee vice-chairman Hassan Ibrahim.

The MPs have urged an open debate on the issue as the soaring prices and supply shortages put immense pressure on families hoping to construct their dream homes and threaten the pace of growth and development projects across the country.

The MPs seek to examine the government’s strategy to combat rising costs, evaluate the availability of supplies and plan for sustainable solutions.

“The price hike in building materials is not just an economic issue, it’s a social one,” he said.

“Many citizens are struggling to complete their homes because they simply can’t afford the skyrocketing costs of materials like cement, steel and aggregates.”

For example, according to industry experts a tonne of Saudi steel has increased from BD230 to BD300.

One of the major concerns is the imminent closure of Bahrain’s national stone quarry in 2025, which has been a key supplier of building materials.

“The government needs to provide clear answers on what plans are in place to ensure that this closure doesn’t exacerbate the supply chain crisis,” said Mr Ibrahim.

“Will we invest in alternative local sources, or rely on imports?”

The MPs have outlined several critical areas for discussion during the debate that includes: government’s plans to combat the rising costs of building materials, measures to review and diversify supplies and imports, investments in local production of building materials, inking agreements with GCC countries to stabilise prices and assessing the rate of urban development and its alignment with the availability of materials.

Mr Ibrahim highlighted the importance of a long-term vision.

“Bahrain must ensure that development projects, both public and private, continue without interruption,” he said.

“We cannot allow rising costs to halt progress on housing or critical infrastructure.

“We need to strengthen ties with GCC countries to secure stable and affordable building materials through long-term trade agreements. Our development plans depend on it.”

A committee of MPs will also look into housing services. The move was unanimously approved during the lengthy Parliament session.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).