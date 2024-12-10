BURAIDAH — Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the Saudi Tourism Investment Enablers Program works to reduce the cost of government fees in the hospitality sector by 22 percent. He said this while addressing a meeting of investors and entrepreneurs in Al-Qassim region. Several officials from the ministry also attended the event, which coincided with the Saudi Winter events.

Al-Khateeb reviewed the great opportunities available for investment in the tourism sector. He noted that Tourism Investment Enablers Program is an initiative designed to facilitate and encourage investors to invest their capital in the tourism sector.

Al-Khateeb pointed out that Al-Qassim is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Kingdom, and represents a unique model in the field of tourism due to its natural diversity and historical and heritage dimension. He also stressed the ministry's keenness to strengthen its partnership with the private sector as it is the main driver of the tourism sector.

The minister emphasized that encouraging investments and providing facilities to investors is one of the most prominent files carried out by the ministry.

