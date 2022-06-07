RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Envoy for Climate Adel Al-Jubeir met on Monday with British Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and Head of the British side to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Sharma virtually.



During the call, they discussed the initiatives and efforts made by the two countries regarding confronting climate change, protecting the environment and enhancing cooperation at the bilateral and international levels in this field.



Al-Jubeir was appointed last week as Saudi Arabia’s envoy for climate affairs in addition to his position as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

