Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that estimates from global institutions, including McKinsey and IHS, indicate that the global mining sector will require approximately $5 trillion in investments over the next ten years, covering the entire value chain, including supporting infrastructure.

Attending a panel discussion at the 5th Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Al-Falih said that a gap persists between the amount of capital available globally and the investments required to expand mining activities. He noted the significant liquidity within the investment community and expressed his eagerness to discuss ways to direct this funding to a sector he considers essential and indispensable, not merely an optional supplement.

Al-Falih stated that the mining sector is profitable, as demonstrated by the experience of Ma'aden, which achieves high profits supported by investments from the Public Investment Fund. This is reflected positively in the company's stock performance on the Saudi market.

The minister said that the Kingdom has addressed the risk-reward gap in mining by reinvesting government revenues from the sector to fill gaps not addressed by the private sector. He indicated that increased investment in the mining sector is necessary to explore earth’s resources.“Liquidity is available to investors and the challenge lies in the mechanisms to attract it to the mining sector. The government is keen to provide the necessary data, infrastructure, clear legislation and financial resources required to encourage investment and reduce risks in this vital sector,” he added.

