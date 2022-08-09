AJMAN - The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has issued 19,008 certificates of origin worth more than AED4.3 billion in H1, 2022, compared to 16,768 certificates with a value of AED4.1 billion issued during the same period last year, with a growth rate of 13 percent.

Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the ACCI, stated that Ajman possesses many supporting potentials that contribute directly to the growth of export and re-export, including advance infrastructure and road network, flexibility of licences, and availability of logistics services, in addition to the ease and speed of handling at the port of Ajman.

He revealed that Libya topped the list of prominent export and re-export countries, followed by Saudi Arabia, and then Egypt. The most exported products from Ajman included oil derivatives, mineral fuels, seafood.

Ajman Chamber is keen to diversify service channels and provide fast and flexible services, he said, adding that the request for certificate of origin can be made through the ACCI’s website or by visiting the service centre in its headquarters.

ACCI has issued a set of commercial reports to its members, traders, and industrial business owners, to identify export opportunities available in global markets, which contribute to increasing local production and the growth of exports.

This contributes to the "10x10" Programme - the economic programme for developing the country's exports, targeting ten global markets and an annual increase of ten percent in exports to these markets.