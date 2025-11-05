AIQ, an Abu Dhabi-based AI company, haspartnered with Indonesia's Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) to implement its Reservoir Performance Advisor (RPA)module from the Advanced Reservoir 360 (AR360) platform in Indonesia's upstreamoil and gas operations.

AR360 is a predictive,automated assessment tool providing a 75 percent efficiency gain in userproductivity in performing comprehensive reservoir model reviews.

The applicationdemocratises access to all reservoir model data to asset team members, withinformation made accessible via a dashboard in the cloud.

Access to the RPAmodule enables users to unlock powerful machine learning and automationcapabilities directly within their existing workflows.

The agreement furtherlays the foundation for joint initiatives in AI, asset digitalisation, andautonomous operations, unlocking new pathways for innovation and resilience inIndonesia’s upstream energy sector.

Dennis Jol, CEO ofAIQ, stated, “Indonesia's upstream sector faces unique challenges with maturefields requiring sophisticated reservoir management. This agreement directlyaddresses SKK Migas' need to optimise production from existing assets whilereducing operational costs, demonstrating how targeted AI applications canextend field life and improve recovery rates. This is a major milestone inAIQ's international growth strategy, and we are proud to bring ourUAE-developed innovations to Indonesia, advancing digital transformation acrossthe upstream sector.”

Dr.Djoko Siswanto,Head of SKK Migas, commented, “Our collaboration with AIQ reflects SKK Migas’commitment to driving innovation and building a smarter, more resilientupstream sector. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities through strategicpartnerships, we aim to enhance national energy security, boost operationalperformance, and position Indonesia as a regional leader in digitaltransformation.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

