Abu Dhabi, UAE – UAE capital is set to welcome its very own ‘Sphere’, a game-changing venue that will transform the entertainment experience in the region. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) made the official announcement, confirming plans to bring a version of Las Vegas’ world-renowned Sphere to the Middle East.

A First-of-Its-Kind Venue in the Region

The Abu Dhabi Sphere promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, setting new standards for the region. With a capacity of 20,000, this groundbreaking venue will rival its Las Vegas counterpart in both size and innovation. Visitors can expect immersive, tech-driven events that go beyond traditional concerts and shows, making it a year-round attraction for residents and tourists alike.

A Landmark in the Heart of Abu Dhabi

Though the precise location remains undisclosed, DCT Abu Dhabi has assured that the venue will be situated in a prime spot within the city. Wherever it is constructed, the Sphere is expected to become a major cultural landmark, further enriching Abu Dhabi’s already dynamic entertainment and cultural landscape.

The Partnership and Construction

DCT Abu Dhabi has partnered with Sphere Entertainment Co. to make this project a reality. As part of the deal, DCT Abu Dhabi will pay an initiation fee to access Sphere’s proprietary designs and advanced technology. The construction of the venue will be funded by DCT Abu Dhabi, with Sphere Entertainment’s team of experts overseeing the development, construction, and eventual launch of the facility.

Enhancing Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Footprint

This ambitious project aligns with Abu Dhabi’s goal of becoming a global leader in culture and innovation. By introducing the Sphere, the city will offer an unparalleled entertainment experience, attracting international audiences and elevating the cultural status of the emirate.

As the project progresses, excitement is building, and Abu Dhabi is set to push the boundaries of immersive entertainment to new heights!

