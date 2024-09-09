ABU DHABI - The new Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its first meeting, chaired by the Chairman, Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, and discussed the Chamber's current plans and tasks, along with the most prominent upcoming projects.

During the meeting, the Board said these initiatives aim to enhance the private sector's growth and prosperity and strengthen the Emirate business ecosystem. This will help strengthen Abu Dhabi's position on the global trade map and increase its economic competitiveness and dynamism in response to rapid changes in the global economy.

Al Zaabi said, "We are meeting today to embark on a new transitional era in the Abu Dhabi Chamber's journey to continue building on the previous Board's achievements, with special thanks to them for their unflagging efforts that led to success."

He added, "The new Board of Directors will be keen on upholding the trust vested in us by the wise leadership through its effective contribution to building the future economy and taking all necessary measures to achieve a qualitative leap in Abu Dhabi's business sector. Our goal is to elevate it to new levels of progress, development, and growth, and to accelerate the transformation towards a diversified and sustainable knowledge-based economy."

Al Zaabi emphasised that the Board's priority is to enhance the openness of the business environment and raise mutual trade rates for foreign investments, talents, and innovations.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to fostering cooperation between the Chamber and its partners in both the public and private sectors, while also expanding its international network. They emphasised their dedication to unifying and intensifying efforts to develop and modernise the local business environment.

This approach will further enable the Chamber to play a vital role in creating opportunities that allow the private sector to unleash its full potential. Therefore, the private sector can significantly contribute to achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development in the Emirate.

Additionally, the Board aims to increase Abu Dhabi's foreign trade to new record levels by leveraging various commercial and investment innovations, including intelligent digitalisation.