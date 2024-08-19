Muscat: Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, former Minister of Information and former advisor for Cultural Affairs to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away on Sunday.

The Ministry of Information in a statement mourned the death of Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, who passed away on Sunday, August 18, and extended its condolences and sympathy to the family of Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas.

On January 1, 1976, Al Rowas, was appointed Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information for Media Affairs, and on May 22, 1979, he was appointed Minister of Information and Youth.

In 2001, he was appointed adviser for cultural affairs

Al Rowas retired on April 1, 2020, leaving behind a great legacy of public service and dedication to his country.

He devoted his life to preserving the cultural and historical heritage of the Sultanate of Oman.

He chaired the National Committee for the Preservation of Antiquities in Dhofar and carried out restoration and development works of historical sites that contributed to the inclusion of many of them on the list of World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

