Muscat: The number of international passengers at Muscat Airport increased by 3.5 percent to 9,716, 134 in the ten months of 2024 compared to 9,388, 957 in 2023 during the same period. There was an increase of 2.1 percent in the number of flights operating at the airport.

The number of domestic passengers at the airport increased by 5.6 percent to 1,004,247 compared to 950,869 in 2023.

Meanwhile, according to the Civil Aviation Authority, passengers using the Muscat Airport dropped by six percent to 955,851 in October 2024 compared to 1,015,235 in 2023.

According to the OAG, for the Winter Season, capacity in the Middle East is up by 6.6 percent in November 2024, compared to in 2023.

Domestic growth has strengthened again this month, with an increase of 12.1 percent on last November.

International capacity across the Middle East is up by 5.2 percent, an increase of almost 0.9m seats.

The Salalah Airport saw an increase of 8.4 percent (576,743) in international passengers and 4.9 (744,879) in domestic passengers in the first ten months of 2024.

