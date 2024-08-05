AJMAN: Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Affairs Department at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), stated that the total memberships of the ACCI reached 19,372 memberships during the first half of 2024, and the total number of certificates of origin reached 22,693 certificates.

He commended the developments in the economic sector in the emirate and the attention and follow-up it receives from the wise leadership.

He clarified that enhancing the competitive business environment, investment climate, and propelling economic development came at the top of the directions of Ajman Vision 2030.

Furthermore, he stressed that the ACCI seeks to achieve the emirate’s directions and objectives aimed at encouraging and facilitating investment, creating a favourable environment for business, developing the volume of trade, and developing entrepreneurship, start-ups and small and medium enterprises.

The Director of the Members Affairs Department announced the list of countries to which exports are made from Ajman, with Iraq and Saudi Arabia topping the list, followed by Kuwait, Turkey, and Ethiopia, during the first half of 2024.

Jamila Kajoor, Director of Member Relations and Support at the ACCI, revealed that the membership of the ACCI grew by 4 percent during the first half of this year, as the number of industrial establishments reached 800 memberships compared to 770 during the first half of 2023. This reflects the development of the industrial sector and the emirate's distinction as an attractive destination for industrial investments and a sustainable environment for industrial establishments.

She also emphasised that the ACCI aims to increase the membership of industrial establishments in the emirate and contribute directly to achieving the directions of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, in addition to keeping pace with its objectives aimed at attracting industrial investments, enhancing the competitiveness of national industries, stimulating innovation, and encouraging the industrial sector to use innovative solutions and artificial intelligence to raise production levels, develop local products, and open new foreign markets.