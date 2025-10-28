The Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit has released its fourth periodic progress report for 2024-2025, documenting that 74 per cent of the Vision's performance indicators demonstrate measurable advancement towards achieving their established targets.

The comprehensive report details significant implementation efforts and concrete achievements across various units of the State Administrative Apparatus during the previous year (2024) and the first half of the current year (2025), demonstrating substantial progress towards realising the Vision's objectives across multiple economic and developmental sectors.

Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Chairman of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, emphasised that the report's publication reflects the government's institutional commitment to transparency and community engagement as fundamental components of the national work system. The document provides a thorough assessment of national priority performance within the Vision's framework and presents detailed analysis of indicators measuring tangible progress towards target achievement.

Al Jabri noted that accomplishments realised in recent years demonstrate the sustained commitment of all government entities and national sectors to their respective responsibilities, embodying the collaborative spirit that forms the foundation of Oman Vision 2040.

Al Jabri stressed that the continued successful implementation of Oman Vision 2040 requires persistent coordination and integration across all sectors, noting that current achievements represent initial milestones in the Vision's ongoing journey towards the comprehensive realisation of its national goals and strategic targets.

EDUCATION SECTOR

In higher education, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) achieved significant advancement in global rankings, rising to 334th position from its previous ranking of 362nd, with its performance metric improving from 31.7 to 42.3 points due to enhanced academic reputation, research quality and graduate employment outcomes. Additionally, three private institutions gained international accreditation for the first time, signalling the growing global competitiveness of Oman's higher education sector.

In innovation and research, Oman advanced five positions in the Global Innovation Index to reach 69th globally, achieved a remarkable 60-position improvement in the patent index to claim 38th place, and rose to 47th position in the trademarks index.

Omani universities attracted more than 3,400 international students through the "Study in Oman" initiative, approved 475 research projects, funded 61 applied research initiatives valued at over RO 2.5 million, registered 128 patents, and engaged over 5,000 researchers on the 'Shuaa' digital platform.

HEALTHCARE

The healthcare sector achieved measurable improvements in service quality and operational efficiency, marked by the enactment of the Public Health Law, the inauguration of 10 new healthcare facilities, and the enhancement of 21 existing institutions. The sector celebrated the opening of the University Medical City and the Medical City for Military and Security Services, while achieving the milestone of Oman's first successful heart transplant from a brain-dead donor. Digital health transformation advanced through the implementation of virtual clinics and electronic reservation systems, complemented by expanded early screening programs for genetic disorders, a comprehensive national survey for non-communicable diseases, and the integration of mental health services into primary care delivery.

Social welfare and protection systems demonstrated significant strengthening through the expansion of social housing programmes, including the launch of the " Iskan" initiative that has facilitated financing for over 61,000 families while reducing waiting periods to under six months.

DIVERSIFICATION

Oman's economic diversification strategy continues to enhance the contribution of non-hydrocarbon sectors to national GDP while strengthening resilience against global market fluctuations. During 2024, non-oil sectors accounted for 72.8 per cent of economic output compared to 30.9 per cent from hydrocarbon activities, with manufacturing recording 8.3 per cent growth and agriculture and fisheries expanding by 2.8 per cent.

The current account achieved a surplus of 1.83 per cent for the third consecutive year, substantially exceeding the -7 per cent target and reflecting Oman's strengthened financial capacity and growing foreign reserves.

Private sector investment rose to 17 per cent of GDP with an 8.4 per cent annual growth rate, while foreign direct investment increased by 18 per cent to reach RO 30.1 billion, accounting for 11.1 per cent of GDP and surpassing the Vision's annual target of 7 per cent. Oman maintained its 58th position globally in the 2025 Economic Freedom Index.

