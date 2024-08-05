Riyadh: The Sakani Program announced that 55,000 Saudi families have benefited from the program's housing solutions and options, including 44,000 families who moved into their first homes during the first half of 2024.

This is part of the program's efforts to provide diverse housing products and financing solutions that contribute to achieving the goals of the Housing Program one of Saudi Vision 2030's initiatives to increase homeownership among Saudi families to 70% by 2030.



Sakani indicated that its support packages offer flexible and varied solutions for beneficiaries of ready-made under construction, and self-construction units. The program highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance housing support and diversify financing and housing options to accelerate the rate of homeownership among Saudi families.



All housing services, options, and financing solutions can be accessed through the Sakani website (https://sakani.sa), calling the unified customer care number (199090), or visiting the comprehensive Sakani centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Khobar.