AMMAN — Foreign direct investment into the Kingdom recorded a "remarkable" increase during the first quarter of 2022, reaching JD266.9 million, compared with JD72.2 million for the same period last year, marking a growth rate exceeding 269 per cent, Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Governor Adel Sharkas said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Sharkas noted that this increase reflects recovery in investment flows into the Kingdom after the COVID-19 pandemic's repercussions, which negatively affected these inbound direct investments.

He noted that these figures provide "optimistic" signals for Jordan's economic performance, especially that these investments constitute about 47 per cent of the expected foreign direct investments for the entire 2022.

Foreign investment is an important source of Jordan's foreign reserves, which amounted to $17.66 billion in the first five months of 2022, according to CBJ figures cited by Petra.