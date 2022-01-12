Egypt plans to double its export revenues to $60 billion annually by 2025, as part of its plans to eventually reach $100 billion a year, Trade Minister Nevine Gamea told Al Arabiya.

Egypt’s exports increased by 27% in 2021 and recorded EGP 31 billion, the country’s largest export volume in its economic history.

The new record comes due to the high demand for Egyptian products, including chemical products and fertilizers, construction materials, foodstuffs, engineering and electronic goods, agricultural crops and clothes, in addition to printed materials, paper and packaging and textile, furniture, and medical industries products.

Rising demand as the global pandemic eases, ramped up government support, and the increased attractiveness of Egyptian exports in light of rising global shipping costs helped drive last year’s increase.

The government has recently adopted program to refund export burdens has significantly contributed to the growth of exports.