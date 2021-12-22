PHOTO
CAIRO: Egypt’s minister of trade and industry announced imposition of anti-dumping duties on Turkish imports of unplasticized polyvinyl chloride, or UPVC, to protect the local industry.
This decision will take effect once the decree is published in the Official Gazette. The duties will remain effective for five years, Nevin Gamea said.
UPVC profiles are derived from the chemical compound unplasticized polyvinyl chloride, and are used in the manufacture of windows and noise-insulating doors.
