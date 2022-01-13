BEIJING, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province.



Both sides agreed to deepen all-round cooperation to further advanced bilateral ties.



China-Turkey relations have maintained their development momentum and anti-pandemic cooperation has become a new highlight of bilateral ties, Wang Yi was quoted by Chinese News Agency Xinhua as saying.

The two countries, as strategic partners, should be committed to enhancing mutual trust and support, he suggested.



China and Turkey should support each other in safeguarding their respective sovereignty, security and development interests, and abide by non-interference in each other's internal affairs, a basic norm governing international relations, he added.



Wang also expressed the hope that the two countries would not participate in activities against each other on international occasions and would enhance communication and mutual understanding through bilateral channels on differences in historical and national cognition.



He called on the two sides to further synergize their development strategies, advance landmark projects such as nuclear power project, and expand cooperation in such areas as new energy, 5G, cloud computing and big data.



On his part, Cavusoglu expressed his country's appreciation to the positive role of Turkey-China economic, trade and investment cooperation, stressing the Turkish willing to strengthen the "Middle Corridor" plan with the Belt and Road Initiative.



Turkey stands ready to actively promote the cooperation on nuclear power between the two sides and fully tap the great potential of cooperation on new energy, Cavusoglu explained.



According to Xinhua, the two sides agreed to deepen comprehensive cooperation to further enhance bilateral relations and develop cultural and people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged views on the situation in Kazakhstan and other international and regional issues of common concern. (end) mab.nhq

