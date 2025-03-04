Trade between Zimbabwe and Indonesia has grown significantly, rising from US$60 million to US$100 million. This trend is expected to accelerate further, as Indonesia increases its electric vehicle production and looks to Zimbabwe’s lithium reserves as a critical resource. This is reported by The Herald, a partner of TV BRICS.

Trade between the two nations has expanded beyond tobacco, with Zimbabwe also exporting cotton to Indonesia. Additionally, there is growing collaboration in cement and fertiliser production, with Zimbabwe adopting Indonesian technology.

Indonesian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Dewa Juniarta Sastrawan, emphasised Indonesia’s interest in lithium mining, given the country’s push for electric vehicle and battery production. While Indonesia possesses nickel resources, it lacks lithium, making Zimbabwe a strategic partner. Discussions on lithium processing cooperation are expected to take place soon.

Ambassador Sastrawan also revealed that multiple agreements in health and agriculture were signed during the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum. These agreements aim to enhance cooperation and facilitate the production of affordable medication.

