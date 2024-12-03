At independence, Air Zimbabwe inherited 15 well-maintained aircraft, including five Boeing 720s for regional and international routes, three Viscount 700s for domestic and short-haul flights, and seven Hawker Siddeley HS 748s for domestic services.

This fleet placed the airline among the top regional carriers.

However, decades of corruption, political interference, and mismanagement have turned what was once a symbol of hope and progress into a cautionary tale.

Last week, I appeared on South Africa’s TV news channel Newzroom Afrika’s AM Report breakfast show to discuss Zimbabwe’s electricity crisis.

While addressing the issue of antiquated colonial-era power generation infrastructure—such as Hwange, Munyati, Bulawayo, and Harare power stations—I suggested that these facilities, which have long outlived their lifespans and now barely function, be turned into museums.

My point was that the 20th-century technology these power stations employ should serve as a historical exhibit rather than a source of power for a 21st-century nation.

Little did I know that the international community already regards much of Zimbabwe’s infrastructure and equipment as vintage curiosities—a source of fascination rather than functional assets.

This reality hit home today as I watched a video posted by Josh Cahill, a German aviation vlogger and critic.

Cahill, known for his airline reviews, documented his rare experience flying on Zimbabwe’s national carrier, Air Zimbabwe.

His fascination was not with a modern, top-of-the-line flying experience but with the fact that he was aboard one of the oldest operational aircraft in Africa—a Boeing 737-200.

According to Cahill, this aircraft is one of only three still flying globally, with the others operating in Venezuela, another struggling nation.

For Cahill, this flight wasn’t about comfort or efficiency but an adventure into the past, aboard a relic of aviation history.

The Boeing 737-200, delivered to Air Zimbabwe in 1986 after previously serving Uganda Airlines, is emblematic of the airline’s decline.

This plane, now 38 years old, continues to serve as Air Zimbabwe’s flagship, despite the fact that its model ceased production in 1988.

Many viewers of Cahill’s video expressed shock and fear for his safety, given the plane’s age and the noises it made during takeoff.

Cahill himself questioned where Air Zimbabwe could still obtain spare parts for such an obsolete aircraft, noting that they are no longer in production.

Upon entering the cockpit, he joked that the first officer, a woman, might be the “only female 737-200 pilot in the world.”

While Cahill tried to find humor in the situation, his observations underscore the grim reality: this aircraft is not a proud testament to Zimbabwean ingenuity but a symbol of neglect.

What makes this situation more embarrassing is the stark contrast with even economically and politically troubled nations like Iran.

Despite enduring decades of crippling sanctions, Iran Air operates relatively modern Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s flagship carrier relies on an aircraft that predates most of its passengers.

It is no wonder that even President Emmerson Mnangagwa avoids flying with Air Zimbabwe, instead preferring to charter private jets for his international travels.

This practice has not only exposed the government’s misplaced priorities but also drained public resources that could have been used to recapitalize the national airline.

For instance, during the recent COP29 Climate Change Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Zimbabwean government reportedly spent over $200,000 to charter a private jet from Dubai for Mnangagwa and his bloated delegation.

This was not an isolated case. Mnangagwa and his deputies have a notorious appetite for luxury travel.

In April 2019, Mnangagwa reportedly hired a private jet from France for a round trip between Harare and Bulawayo, costing $30,000 per flying hour.

Such extravagance is indefensible when Air Zimbabwe languishes with a fleet of barely functional aircraft.

At independence, Air Zimbabwe inherited a robust fleet that should have given it a competitive edge.

Over the years, however, corruption and mismanagement have eroded its capabilities.

The airline’s debt ballooned to over $300 million, forcing it to ground operations in 2012.

Corruption has been rampant, with high-profile cases like the 2017 conviction of former CEO Peter Chikumba and board member Grace Pfumbidzai, who defrauded the airline of over $10 million through dubious insurance deals.

These scandals reflect a broader culture of impunity and lack of accountability.

The airline’s woes have been compounded by overstaffing and the presence of ghost workers on its payroll, straining its financial resources.

Fleet mismanagement has led to frequent breakdowns, safety concerns, and international embarrassment.

Air Zimbabwe’s aging planes have been impounded abroad over unpaid debts, including $1.5 million owed to a South African airport services company.

Corruption has extended to procurement, with embezzlement and kickbacks inflating the cost of spare parts and other essentials.

As a result, the airline has faced bans from the European Union and other international bodies for failing to meet safety standards.

Attempts to revive Air Zimbabwe have failed repeatedly, with government bailouts misused and no meaningful reforms implemented.

In 2021, it emerged that the airline’s Boeing 737-200 underwent substandard repairs, raising further safety concerns.

Missing funds from ticket sales and cargo revenues have also been reported, highlighting continued mismanagement.

Air Zimbabwe’s decline mirrors the broader collapse of Zimbabwe’s public institutions under ZANU-PF rule.

The government’s unwillingness to prioritize essential investments while indulging in luxury for the elite has turned the national airline into a global embarrassment.

If Air Zimbabwe were positioned as a provider of vintage travel experiences, akin to the historic train route from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls, it might at least serve a niche market.

Instead, it struggles to maintain basic operations while symbolizing the country’s broader failures.

The international community views Zimbabwe as a nation clinging to relics of the past, not out of choice but necessity.

Air Zimbabwe is a testament to what happens when corruption and mismanagement go unchecked.

The government must urgently address these issues, recapitalize the airline, and restore its reputation.

Until then, the 737-200 will continue to serve not as a proud symbol of Zimbabwean resilience but as a reminder of ZANU-PF’s failure to steward the nation’s resources.

