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LUSAKA - Zambia said it had sufficient stocks of fuel products such as diesel and petrol as Africa's second largest copper producer looks to cushion consumers from escalating prices as the crisis in the Middle East drags on, the energy ministry said on Thursday.
The government said it is intensifying efforts to secure alternative sources of petroleum products and diversify supply chains as the crisis persists.
The energy ministry said in a statement that there are sufficient stocks to meet national demand across various fuels.
As of March 19, the country has 56 days of cover for diesel stocks.
Petrol stocks currently stand at 40 million litres, equivalent to 23 days of national cover.
Kerosene stocks stand at 65.9 million litres, representing 9.3 days of cover, while Jet A-1 stocks stand at 1.6 million litres or 10 days of cover.
"The Ministry of Energy will continue to closely monitor global developments and implement appropriate interventions to safeguard Zambia's energy security and protect consumers."
The ministry said it would take strong action against panic buying and fuel hoarding, saying this could create artificial shortages.