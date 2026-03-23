LUSAKA - Zambia said it had sufficient stocks of fuel products ​such as ⁠diesel and petrol as Africa's second largest copper ‌producer looks to cushion consumers from escalating prices as ​the crisis in the Middle East drags on, the energy ​ministry said ​on Thursday.

The government said it is intensifying efforts to secure alternative sources of ⁠petroleum products and diversify supply chains as the crisis persists.

The energy ministry said in a statement that there are sufficient stocks to meet ​national ‌demand across various ⁠fuels.

⁠As of March 19, the country has 56 days ​of cover for diesel stocks.

Petrol ‌stocks currently stand at ⁠40 million litres, equivalent to 23 days of national cover.

Kerosene stocks stand at 65.9 million litres, representing 9.3 days of cover, while Jet A-1 stocks stand at 1.6 million litres or 10 days of cover.

"The Ministry of Energy will continue to closely monitor global developments ‌and implement appropriate interventions to safeguard Zambia's energy ⁠security and protect consumers."

The ​ministry said it would take strong action against panic buying and fuel hoarding, saying this ​could create artificial ‌shortages.