WEMA Bank, an nnovative lender in Nigeria, has announced the launch of its flagship capacity-building programme for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria the Wema SME Business School 5.0.

The programme aims to equip SME business owners and entrepreneurs in Nigeria with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in business.

The Wema SME Business School 5.0, the fifth edition of the programme, will be held in Benin, Edo State, from May 22nd to May 26th. The programme will feature training and lectures on various aspects of business management and entrepreneurship, facilitated by subject matter experts and experienced entrepreneurs.

Arthur Nkemeh, Head of SME Banking at Wema Bank, stated that “Small businesses are the backbone of the Nigerian economy, and as a bank, we are committed to supporting their growth and development. The Wema SME Business School is a valuable initiative designed to equip SME business owners and entrepreneurs with the right skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today’s business environment.”

Since its launch in 2021, the SME Business School has held four successful editions of the programme in different parts of the country, including Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Each edition of the programme has attracted over 500 SME business owners and entrepreneurs, who are selected through a call for applications and direct nominations.

The SME Business School 5.0 is open to all SME business owners and entrepreneurs in Nigeria who wish to improve their business management skills and grow their enterprises. Interested participants can register for the programme through the provided link or on the bank’s website.

The Wema SME Business School according to the lender, is part of Wema Bank’s commitment to promoting innovation and driving creativity in Nigeria. The bank remains dedicated to supporting the growth and development of small businesses in Nigeria, and the SME Business School is just one of the many initiatives that Wema Bank has launched to support SMEs. The business school is free for all SMEs that would be admitted.

