The United Kingdom (UK) has committed £80 million ($97.32 million) to develop a green city of office blocks, malls and a light industrial hub in Nairobi.

The project will be built on a 425-acre site, of which 292 acres belong to Kenya Railways Corporation, Business Daily newspaper reported. The multimodal facility will be developed by British architects.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly recently officiated the ground-breaking ceremony for the project.

“The Kings Cross London-style development, backed by £80 million of UK Export Finance, will regenerate Nairobi’s bustling central business district as a green urban environment of the future,” the newspaper quoted the British High Commission in Nairobi as saying.

KRC said the strategic location of the Nairobi Central Railway Station area positions it as a nerve centre for a multimodal transport system.

The funding is part of the six projects worth 500 billion shillings to be fast-tracked under a new UK pact signed on the sidelines of the recently concluded COP27 summit in Egypt.

