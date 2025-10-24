Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, represented the UAE at the opening session and the ministerial debate of the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) Investment Forum, which was held at the Freetown International Conference Centre in Sierra Leone.

The session brought together ministers and senior officials to explore practical pathways for accelerating renewable energy deployment and sustainable industrial development across Africa.

The opening session, titled “Boosting Energy Transition and Green Industrialisation in APRA Countries”, highlighted how partner countries, including the UAE, can enhance collective support and align global engagement with Africa’s broader sustainable development goals.

As a supporting member of APRA, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to Africa’s energy transition through long-term partnerships, investment cooperation, and knowledge exchange.

Balalaa joined his ministerial counterparts from Ghana, Djibouti, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Zimbabwe in a moderated dialogue addressing the urgent need for favourable environments, financial innovation, and regional cooperation to unlock transformative renewable energy projects across the continent.

“The UAE remains committed to deepening partnerships that support Africa in achieving its clean energy and industrialisation goals. Together, we can unlock greater investments, empower local communities, and advance shared prosperity,” he said.

The discussions emphasised the importance of reducing perceived risks and addressing structural barriers to investment, including issues related to revenue models, infrastructure limitations, and market stability.

Balalaa’s participation reflected the UAE’s focus on supporting scalable, locally anchored solutions that drive both energy access and green industrial growth.

The Ministerial Debate officially opened the APRA Forum, setting the tone for subsequent technical sessions and grounding the agenda in the lived policy experiences and development realities of APRA member states.

This engagement reflects the UAE’s commitment to energy diplomacy that delivers shared value, local opportunity, and sustainable impact, underscoring the nation’s role as a bridge between innovation, investment, and inclusive growth.

Reinforcing its enduring partnership with Africa, the UAE highlighted its USD4.5 billion Africa Green Investment Initiative (AGII), launched during its COP28 Presidency to unlock the continent’s clean energy potential, strengthen collaboration and mobilise climate finance.

The initiative aims to deliver 15 GW of new clean power capacity by 2030 while catalysing sustainable industrial growth. In parallel, the UAE continues to strengthen strategic economic ties with African nations through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities in key sectors.