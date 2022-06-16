Members of the Tunisian government and senior Emirati officials agreed to identify a number of projects to be carried out as soon as possible.

This was at a working session between a government delegation, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Industry, Energy, Mines, Agriculture and Transport and the Gafsa Phosphate Company and led by Prime Minister Najla Bouden and a high-level delegation from the UAE, led by Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the UAE Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan Wednesday in Kasbah.

The UAE ambassador to Tunisia, the Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Ports and the Vice President of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development participated in the working session on the Emirati side.

The two sides reviewed a package of projects related to seawater desalination, the use of renewable energies and the infrastructure of the transport sector, as well as the possibilities available in the field of economic and financial cooperation and trade.

Bouden stressed the importance of the Tunisian-Emirati relations, stressing the need for identifying investment and development opportunities in various strategic sectors, especially those with high added value.

Several Emirati groups and companies are investing in Tunisia, such as the Abraaj Group, which acquired a 35 percent stake in Tunisia Telecom.

The Bukhatir Group announced it had obtained in early 2022 the necessary approvals to complete the blocked "Sports City in Tunisia" project, while the Chinese-Emirati group "TBEA-AMEA" invests in electricity production sector from solar energy.

