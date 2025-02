President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed a bill to create the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC).

This was made public on Tuesday by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who announced the signing of the bill during plenary.

The NCDC is designed to tackle challenges and promote economic growth, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of infrastructure in the region.

