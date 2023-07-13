The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended all Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of Max Air, with immediate effect.

The regulatory body issued the suspension directive through a circular with reference number; NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, dated July 12, 2023 titled, ‘Suspension of Parts A3 and D43 of the Operations Specifications Issued to Max Air with Immediate Effect’.

The statement which was signed by the NCAA’s director of Operations, Training and Licensing, Captain Ibrahim Bello Dambazau, on behalf of the Director General, Captain Musa Nuhu, declared that the Authority has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit on all Boeing 737 in the airline’s fleet.

Related Posts Nigeria recorded 2 million domestic traffic movements in Q1 —NCAA Nigeria records 2 million domestic traffic movements in Q1 2023 — NCAA NCAA pledges commitment to ecosystem restoration

The latest suspension order has been traced to incidents involving some of the Boeing 737 aircraft in the fleet of Max Air.

The letter partly reads: “The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorization) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd. with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in your fleet.

“With the above suspension, you are to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft in your fleet.

“The Authority’s action is due to the several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft as listed hereunder:

“Loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and onlanding at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May, 2023.

“Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground Yola Airport on the 7th of July, 2023.

“Aborted take-off of Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication on the 11th of July, 2023.

“An air return by aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the 11th of July, 2023.

“The authority has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of your organization. The result of this audit, it said, must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations Specifications to your organisation to further operate the aircraft type.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

