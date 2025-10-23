South Africa’s agricultural export market continues to grow, cementing the country’s position as a major player globally. In Q1 2025, exports reached $3.36bn, a 10% increase from the same period in 2024. Exports to the United States alone surged 26% in Q2, despite tariff challenges, reaching $161m.

These figures illustrate the opportunities and complexities of modern farming. Producing high-quality goods is only one challenge; structuring a business to capture international market benefits is another.

Offshore structures as a strategic tool

“South African farmers are resilient by nature, but being global suppliers brings new considerations. Offshore structures are no longer just about tax efficiency. They provide a framework for reinvesting profits, accessing international finance, and managing foreign exchange exposure,” explains Brandon Voges, business development manager at Sovereign Trust (SA).

Properly implemented, these structures can protect export income, expand distribution networks, and build succession plans that secure family legacies.

"Seasonal cash flows, regulatory requirements, and family dynamics all play a role. Offshore planning that ignores these realities simply will not work," Voges adds.

Compliance is critical

With rising scrutiny from Sars and international regulators, offshore structures must be transparent and compliant with both South African and foreign laws.

“A well-structured plan allows farmers to operate with confidence, knowing they are meeting every regulatory requirement while also positioning their businesses for long-term success,” Voges notes.

Protecting family wealth

For many farming families, the farm itself is their most valuable asset. Offshore structures can safeguard wealth, support estate planning, and offer international investment opportunities.

"It’s about giving families peace of mind. They can ensure that the assets they have worked so hard to grow are protected and can continue to generate value for future generations," says Voges.

Building a complete financial framework

Success with offshore planning requires understanding the agricultural cycle, cross-border financing, and forex management.

“Offshore success is not about a single product or service. Rather, it is about building a complete framework that allows South African farmers to thrive beyond borders,” Voges concludes.

Combining local agricultural insights with global financial expertise ensures compliance, opportunity, and long-term security for South African farmers seeking to expand internationally.

