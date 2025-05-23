Increases to all social grants, barring the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, will not be affected by the re-tabled budget.

This according to National Treasury’s 2025 Budget Overview released on Wednesday.

The number of social grant beneficiaries – excluding those receiving the SRD grant – is expected to rise to 19.3 million people by March 2028.

The grant increases for 2025/26 are as follows:



- Old age grant will increase from R2185 to R2315



- War veterans grant will increase from R2205 to R2335



- Disability grant will go up from R2185 to R2315



- Foster care grant rises from R1180 to R1250



- Care dependency grant will increase from R2185 to R2315



- Child support grant will go up from R530 to R560



- The grant-in-aid will increase from R530 to R560

“The increase in the social grants budget of R1.6bn in 2025/26 remains. The temporary Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant will be extended until 31 March 2026, with R35.2bn allocated to maintain the current R370 per month per beneficiary, including administration costs,” National Treasury said.

While delivering the Budget Speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said government is “actively exploring various options to better integrate” the SRD grant with employment opportunities.

“This includes considering a job-seeker allowance and other measures, as part of the review of Active Labour Market Programmes.

“Our goal is to not only provide immediate relief. It is also to create pathways to employment, empowering our citizens to build better futures for themselves and their families,” Godongwana said.

