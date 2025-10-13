South Africa’s agricultural sector is seeing measurable growth, with production volumes rising under the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), government reports. The latest AAMP Progress Report shows an increase from 11% in 2015–2019 to 13% in 2019–2023, reflecting the plan’s focus on inclusivity and transformation.

The data highlights significant gains across multiple commodities: maize production rose from 34% to 65%, soya beans from 72% to 80%, wheat from 17% to 53%, deciduous fruits from 17% to 49%, viticulture from 25% to 62%, and tomatoes from 8% to 94% over three years.

Collaboration and inclusivity

“The Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan is a collective plan of action to achieve the National Development Plan’s vision for agriculture and agro-processing,” said Minister John Steenhuisen at the AAMP Executive Oversight Committee Meeting in Stellenbosch on 7 October 2025.

Quoting George S. Patton, Steenhuisen added: "A good plan properly executed today is better than a perfect plan executed next week.” He stressed that agriculture is critical to South Africa’s economy and food security.

Call to stakeholders for continued engagement

The AAMP was developed jointly by government, business, labour, and civil organisations and is implemented through Value Chain Round Tables (VCRTs) and production schemes. Minister Steenhuisen urged stakeholders to continue working together to meet growth targets of an additional 12–15% in the coming years.

He reiterated his support for interventions promoting equality and inclusivity in the sector: "South Africa’s agricultural future will be determined by how well we work together. If we maintain the unity and resolve we have shown in this room, then the growth targets we have set are not only achievable, they are within our grasp."

