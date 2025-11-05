The South African hotel industry is a crucial part of the economy facing significant challenges from strained infrastructure, changing labour dynamics, and technological shifts.

Solutions to these systemic issues require real-world insights. HAMAC, a specialised hotel asset management company, believes the path to real solutions begins with real data. To this end, HAMAC is conducting a national survey to gather the hard facts, quantify the operational pressures, and expose the unseen financial costs impacting the hotel industry across the country.

The survey's goal is to quantify the true operational and financial pressures, including the hidden costs impacting industry decision-makers.

Hoteliers (GMs, CEO, operations), we need your unique experience to build a report that truly reflects the reality on the ground. Invest just five minutes to empower industry-wide decision-making.

