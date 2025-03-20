While sustainability goals have become inevitable across all industries, particular pressures and responsibilities are being placed on the shoulders of the mining industry, with a limited timeframe in which to make significant progress.

Martin van Zyl, sales manager, process industries ABB says the mining industry is facing a daunting challenge as rapid changes are expected to meet global targets while remaining profitable (Image supplied)

As such the mining industry is facing a daunting challenge as rapid changes are expected to meet global targets while remaining profitable.

To understand the reasons behind these expectations, their impact on mining, and the role industry has to play in achieving a sustainable future, a holistic view must be taken.

From there, a long-term plan can be created and broken down into specific barriers and manageable actions.

A need for significant change

Governments, communities, and individuals are all taking the issue of climate change seriously, albeit in different ways.

Despite this, the industry’s confidence in its ability to meet targets and satisfy expectations by 2030 remains low, signifying a need for significant change, at speed.

There is a global commitment to total decarbonisation by 2050, and other regional targets to consider.

As such, mining companies need to become beacons of collaboration, cooperation, and compromise to succeed.

By being transparent about their approach to sustainability, and sharing insights and learnings, mining companies can elevate the entire industry and accelerate progress towards sustainability targets across the board.

Governments are taking a range of approaches to encourage industries to meet sustainability targets. They range from financial rewards and support on offer to the threat of hefty fines and withdrawal of licences for those who fail to meet expectations.

Mitigating social and environmental upset

On a local level, some communities embrace mining for its contribution to employment and the local economy, but many are opposed to the industry for reasons ranging from social disruption to environmental impact.

Mining companies need to be seen working hard to mitigate any social and environmental upset if they want to be accepted.

Much of the strategy to achieve net zero mining, and for mining to meet the demands of other industries, has been explored and is in progress.

A great deal of the technology required to meet targets as soon as 2030 has been developed.

ABB has just released a report Mining’s Moment: The Pathway for Urgent Real Progress in Responsible Mining.

