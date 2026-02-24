The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed that annual toll tariffs will rise by 3.12%, slightly lower than last year’s 4.85% increase. The hike follows the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as reported by Statistics South Africa.

Sanral says the revenue is essential for improving toll roads, covering operational costs, and servicing debt for toll road projects.

Sanral general manager for communications and marketing, Vusi Mona, said: "The funds go a long way towards ensuring that SANRAL fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens."

He added: "Key economic infrastructure, such as the national road network, is a precondition for providing basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation, telecommunications, and public transport. This road network therefore needs to meet industrial, commercial, and household needs."

Mona noted: "Sanral is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy. However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users."

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).