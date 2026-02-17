Traders across East Africa face rising costs after Tanzania introduced new cargo handling tariffs, just weeks after Kenya raised its own.

The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) says the revised charges, effective from January 9, 2026, will increase port service fees by between 2 and 15 percent, adding fresh pressure to logistics and consumer prices in the region.

The TPA said the review was undertaken in line with applicable laws and regulations, following stakeholder consultations coordinated with the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation.

The new structure, updating rates from previous periods, will increase charges for marine operations, ship dues, stevedoring, shore handling, and storage.“The tariffs will create pressure on the logistics sector, with concerns that they will increase administrative burdens and penalties, such as those related to demurrage. The revised tariffs are expected to deepen the cost-of-living crisis by raising freight and logistics expenses for importers and transporters,” said Mr Roy Mwanthi, a clearing and forwarding agent.

As a vital port for the East African Community (EAC), Dar es Salaam’s changes are drawing scrutiny from stakeholders who rely on both Tanzanian and Kenyan ports. Many fear that increased costs will be passed on to consumers, pushing up retail prices.

Operational realitiesThis development follows Kenya Ports Authority’s (KPA) tariff revision in 2025. KPA began implementing its new structure on 22 December, after a three-month delay from the original effective date of 15 September.

In the KPA Tariff Book 2025, costs for key services rose significantly, affecting nearly every stage of port operations, from vessel docking and cargo handling to storage and licensing.

According to KPA, “the new rates are meant to reflect current operational realities and finance ongoing modernisation projects, including digital transformation, infrastructure upgrades, and green port initiatives.”Bulk importers of cement, steel, tiles, and paint now face higher charges, with port handling fees for these materials up by 20–30 percent.

The adjustment has already affected port users, including freight forwarders, clearing agents, and shipping lines operating through Mombasa.

Taken together, these changes signal a regional trend in which port authorities are revising tariff structures to support infrastructure expansion, modernisation, and long-term sustainability.

However, such revisions also introduce renewed cost pressures on logistics providers and traders.

While periodic tariff reviews are standard practice in port management, this latest round has drawn significant attention across the East African logistics sector, particularly among freight forwarders, shippers, and regional traders who depend heavily on Kenyan and Tanzanian ports.

The Federation of East African Freight Forwarders Associations (FEAFFA) is closely monitoring the impact on regional trade competitiveness.

FEAFFA Executive Director Elias Baluku stressed that tariff adjustments must be matched by measurable improvements in performance:“Port tariff increases should go hand in hand with clear improvements in efficiency, service delivery, reduced cargo dwell times, and enhanced digital systems across EAC ports,” he said.

He added: “As tariff reviews become more frequent across the region, FEAFFA will continue engaging with port authorities, regulators, and member associations to ensure that the interests of freight forwarders and regional trade stakeholders are effectively represented.”FEAFFA notes that these adjustments come at a time when the global shipping industry is grappling with tightening margins, fluctuating freight rates, and uncertain market conditions.

For freight forwarders, rising port costs are difficult to absorb and are often passed along the supply chain, ultimately affecting traders, businesses, and consumers.

The Federation maintains that port reforms should strengthen, not constrain, the competitiveness and efficiency of East Africa’s trade corridors.

Mombasa and Dar es Salaam serve as critical gateways not only for domestic cargo but also for transit trade destined for landlocked states such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Any adjustment in port charges directly impacts the overall cost of moving goods along the Central Corridor and related trade routes.

TradeMark Africa has highlighted that, despite new tariffs, non-tariff barriers such as slow border procedures, red tape, and weak regulatory enforcement remain greater obstacles to trade than tariffs themselves.

© Copyright 2026 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

