As we enter 2026, South Africa’s automotive landscape is evolving faster than at any time in recent memory. Buyers are more discerning, technology cycles are accelerating, and expectations around value and capability are shifting.

Four key trends stand out this year, each shaping the growth and perception of Chinese brands in South Africa.

1. Chinese marques have moved into the mainstream

For many years, Chinese automotive brands were seen as fringe players. Consumers viewed them cautiously, often unsure whether these vehicles could match the reliability or sophistication of established global names. That perception has shifted decisively. Omoda and Jaecoo (O&J) are now part of the mainstream consideration. Monthly sales figures demonstrate steady growth, and the brands’ increasing visibility in urban and regional centres has changed the conversation.

In October, Brand O&J recorded total sales of 1,311 vehicles, with the C5 contributing an impressive 848 units. Strong demand was evident across the entire lineup, including the flagship C9 luxury SUV, which reached 56 customers during the month.

Dealers have reported that a wider demographic of customers has been exploring our vehicles, from first-time buyers to experienced motorists upgrading from established mainstream and luxury brands. This mainstream acceptance is not just about sales. It reflects a broader change in consumer trust. Buyers are evaluating Chinese vehicles on merit, technology, and value, rather than relying solely on heritage or origin. That change signals that Chinese marques are no longer experimental options - they are competitors in the same field as traditional global brands.

2. The value offering is driving most of the momentum

Omoda and Jaecoo’s momentum is rooted in how well they align with what South African buyers now define as meaningful value. Price still matters, especially in a cost-conscious economy, but it’s no longer the only factor shaping decisions. Households are placing far more emphasis on long-term affordability - fuel efficiency, predictable maintenance, strong warranty cover, and straightforward running costs. Both brands have deliberately structured their offering around this shift, creating vehicles that reduce ownership anxiety rather than add to it.

Technology also plays a pivotal role in this value equation. Buyers want the confidence that comes with modern safety systems, intuitive interfaces, and seamless connectivity; features that support daily driving rather than complicate it. By making these systems standard rather than optional, Chinese brands in general give buyers access to equipment they previously associated with higher purchase prices, strengthening the sense that they’re getting measurable, everyday benefits.

The decision-making process itself has also changed. Consumers are coming to the showroom with clear expectations and a strong understanding of what competing models offer. Heritage is no longer enough on its own; people are comparing vehicles on substance and total benefit. Omoda and Jaecoo's growth reflects how effectively they meet those expectations: modern technology, sensible running costs, and a more predictable ownership journey.

3. More hybrids and new-energy options are coming

Electrification and hybrid technologies are no longer niche concepts. While South Africa’s adoption of electric vehicles is still in its early stages, there is clear momentum toward cleaner, more efficient mobility.

Omoda and Jaecoo are responding with a measured and practical approach. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids (such as the J7 SHS and C9 SHS) are being introduced with local driving conditions in mind—long distances, varied terrain, and limited charging infrastructure in some areas. The C9 SHS, for example, can travel 150km on its battery alone and has a combined range of 1,100km.

These vehicles (and conventional hybrids) provide efficiency gains and smoother performance while remaining familiar and accessible to buyers transitioning from internal combustion models. This strategy reflects a broader market understanding. New-energy vehicles will become increasingly mainstream over the next decade, and early adoption depends on providing options that are relevant, usable, and cost-effective. Hybrids are an entry point to this new mobility landscape, combining environmental benefits with real-world practicality.

In the coming year, our umbrella will expand to include caur, our new energy off-roader brand, strengthening our overall position. With several electric SUVs expected in 2026, we’re confident we’ll be able to offer people a full range of electrified options, from hybrids and PHEVs to fully electric vehicles.

4. Public perception has shifted noticeably

Perhaps the most significant trend is the shift in perception. Chinese vehicles, once the subject of scepticism, are increasingly judged on design, technology, and ownership experience rather than origin. Omoda and Jaecoo benefit directly from this evolution. Their distinctive styling helps signal quality and intent. Beyond their appealing aesthetics, buyers are responding to real-world performance, consistent dealer support, and positive word of mouth from early adopters.

The result, as mentioned, is a broader and more diverse customer base. Consumers are comparing these vehicles alongside long-established brands, engaging in informed evaluation rather than relying on perception alone. As public confidence grows, it opens the market for greater adoption, ensuring that these brands are considered credible and competitive options for a wide spectrum of drivers.

5. Looking ahead

In 2026, these four trends—mainstream acceptance, a strong value proposition, expansion into hybrid and new-energy options, and evolving public perception—define the trajectory of Chinese brands in South Africa, and Omoda and Jaecoo, in particular. These brands are not just capturing growth; they are influencing the market’s evolution.

The broader lesson for the industry is clear: buyers are demanding more (more technology, more design, more efficiency) and are willing to consider new entrants when these expectations are met.

As we move through 2026, Chinese brands will continue to shape discussions about mobility, innovation, and value: not as outsiders or experiments, but as serious participants in South Africa’s automotive future.

