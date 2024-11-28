Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of South Africa’s economy, contributing 34% to the nation’s GDP and spanning diverse industries. Yet, many SMEs face challenges in securing funding, accessing business support, and navigating competitive markets – leaving a significant number unable to survive beyond their first few years.

Technology offers a vital solution to these challenges, laying out the pathway for growth, but adoption remains low. Only a small percentage of SMEs activity use e-commerce platforms or cloud services regularly, largely due to limited access to affordable and reliable internet, particularly in non-urban areas. Additional barriers include the high cost of technology upgrades and renewals (58,3%) and the shortage of digital skills (32%), which prevent many SMEs from taking full advantage of technology advancements.

In light of this, Mastercard has partnered with SME South Africa to host a free virtual SME Workshop under the theme “The New Age of Digital Entrepreneurs.” This webinar is designed to equip entrepreneurs with practical strategies and insight to future-proof their businesses in an increasingly digital world.

“SMEs that embrace digital solutions experience significant benefits such as increased sales and enhanced operational efficiency. With better access to digital tools and training, South African SMEs can overcome many of their challenges and drive economic recovery and growth,” says Tania Kruger, head of SME Product, Mastercard EEMEA.

The masterclass will focus on helping SMEs ignite innovation within their organisation, identify emerging digital trends and opportunities, and foster a culture of creativity to empower teams and drive groundbreaking solutions.

Godiragetse Mogajane, founder of Delivery Ka Speed, will be the guest speaker at the workshop. Godiragetse will share insights into how businesses can thrive in an era of innovation. Operating in over 20 townships from Gauteng to Limpopo, Delivery Ka Speed is reshaping township logistics by offering urban-level convenience and creating gig opportunities for local youth.

The virtual workshop will include solutions Mastercard has put forward to support SMEs with successful case studies. This will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Mogajane, where Tania Kruger, head of SME, Mastercard EEMEA, and Refilwe Matanda, manager, products and solutions, cyber and intelligence, Mastercard, South Africa, will offer insights into seizing opportunities for growth in a changing world.

“Through this masterclass, we aim to unlock new opportunities for SMEs by addressing their unique challenges and fostering meaningful conversations. When a small business wins, everyone wins. By driving innovation, building trust, and enhancing inclusion, we are enabling SMEs to achieve resilience, growth, and long-term success,” Kruger concludes.

Event details:

Date: 5 December 2024

Time: 11am-12pm

Registration: SMEs can sign up for the free virtual workshop here.



